A Burnham-On-Sea couple had received a traditional card from The Queen as they celebrate their 60th Diamond wedding anniversary this week.

John and Wendy Warren, who live in St Christopher’s Way, are celebrating the milestone with family.

They took the plunge and moved to Burnham to be close to their daughter, Tibby, in 2020 after previously spending many happy years caravanning on the Haven site.

They both worked for Birmingham City Council’s education department for many years before they retired. They both also took part and supported charitable evens for Mencap as their oldest daughter had severe celerabal palsy and sadly passed away in 2010.

They will celebrate their big day this week with an afternoon tea at Brean’s Country Club followed by an evening function.

Tibby says: “They are the backbone of our family and we love them very much. We want to congratulate them both on what is a special and momentous achievement reaching 60 years of marriage!”