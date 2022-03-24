A section of the A38 was closed between Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout last night (Wednesday, March 23rd) following a collision.

A Police spokesman said the collision involved a car and a motorcyclist close to the Edithmead Holiday Park.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed at 8.10pm in a field besides the roundabout and its paramedics assisted at the scene.

The Police spokesman said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police closed the road and diverted traffic away from the scene while emergency services were on scene.