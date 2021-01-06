Health services in Somerset are encouraging people to volunteer to support the county’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

They are looking for people to help greet residents as they come to be vaccinated, marshal, and help with administration.

They say that all necessary training will be provided.

They are also looking for retired or former nurses who are willing to step forward as vaccinators.

The vaccination programme is currently focusing on those aged 80 and over and health and care staff in line with the priorities identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

If you think you can help, you can get in touch by emailing mvp.recruitment@somersetft.nhs.uk to register your interest.