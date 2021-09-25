A major refurbishment programme at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is set to be completed during the next few weeks.

Owner Blue Diamond is carrying out an uplift and also introducing new product lines.

Centre manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The refit has totally transformed the indoor retail space and will improve customer flow throughout the building.”

”A new own-brand fashion department has been developed, which gives customers an all new and unique shopping experience. The feedback we have received so far has been very positive.”

The centre has also undergone a modernisation including new flooring, lighting, fixtures and fittings and redecoration.

Rob continues: “Phase two begins in mid-to-end October which will see our outdoor plant area refurbished. Old and tired plant benches will be replaced with new sleeper beds, making navigation and shopping throughout those areas easier.”

He adds that a number of new staff vacancies have become available as a result of the works.

Rob says: “New departments and extra tills means more jobs, so we are currently recruiting for part time weekend staff for our tills, fashion department and restaurant. We also have a full time vacancy on our busy gardening and sundries department.”

Anyone wishing to apply can visit the centre to complete an application form and hand in a CV, or can see https://www.bluediamond.gg/ careers