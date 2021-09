Filming took place on Brean beach on Saturday (September 25th) for a new Punjabi music video.

A film crew shot scenes with singer Lucky Sidhu on the beach near Brean Down, as pictured here.

Director Sunny Dhinsey said: “Our video for the new song, called ‘Pretty Woman’, will include scenes shot on Brean beach, including a dream sequence.”

The video, shot over two days on the beach, features Rebecca Barison and two local horse riders in the background.