Police say theycarried out ‘reassurance patrols’ around Highbridge’s King Alfred School on Friday following reports of people handing out leaflets against Covid vaccinations.

A Burnham Police spokesman said on social media: “PCSOs Ryan Collins and Tracey Grobbeler have been providing some reassurance patrols around The King Alfred School Academy following reports of persons handing out leaflets against vaccinations.”

“We will continue with these patrols and would ask you to report via our on-line system if this is happening anywhere else in the area.”