Sedgemoor district councillors have this week given the go-ahead for a local caravan park to expand and build a new fishing lake for tourists.

The Bigwood family, who run the Westbrook Farm Caravan Park on Harp Road in Brent Knoll, sought planning permission to expand their business, creating space for new static pitches and timber chalets along with a new fishing lake.

Sedgemoor District Council’s development committee gave the proposals the go-ahead, when councillors unanimously voted to approve the plans on September 14th.

Under the proposals, a further 47 static caravan pitches will be created, with nine timber chalets being arranged around the new fishing lake.

A total of 159 new car parking spaces and 85 cycle spaces will be formed on site, with the owners estimating that the expansion could create the equivalent of four new full-time jobs.