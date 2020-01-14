National Grid has set up an education fund for schools in Somerset that will be affected by the Hinkley Point C project as part of its commitment to encourage the next generation of engineers.

Every state-funded primary and secondary school in the local authority areas of Somerset County Council and Sedgemoor District Council is eligible to apply for a £500 grant for STEM equipment every year of the project.

237 schools were awarded grants in 2018, with more than 55,000 pupils benefiting. STEM refers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and is a term used to group together these academic disciplines.

National Grid has written to all schools with the details. If you are yet to apply, the closing date will be 14th February.

All schools need to do is complete the short form at: https://hinkleyconnection.co.uk/education/