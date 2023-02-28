The first nuclear reactor has arrived at Hinkley Point C power station near Burnham-On-Sea.
The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years.
At just 13 metres tall and weighing 500 tonnes, it will create the heat needed to make steam for the world’s largest turbines.
It is the first of two nuclear reactors to be installed to provide low carbon electricity for three million homes.
The reactor first arrived in Britain at Avonmouth Docks in Bristol, before being transported by barge past Burnham-On-Sea to Combwich Wharf in the River Parrett.
The final journey was a slow four mile, five-hour trip by transporter to its permanent home on the construction site.
The reactor, made by Framatome in France, comes from the same factory which made the last nuclear reactor for a British power station, Sizewell B in Suffolk which became operational in 1995.
More than 8,000 workers are now on site at Hinkley Point C every day and the new reactor will be installed in the reactor building after the dome is lifted into place.
EDF said last year that Hinkley Point C will open a year later than planned and cost up to £3 billion more.
Hinkley Point C will start electricity power generation at Unit 1 in June 2027 and the total cost is estimated to be over £30 billion.