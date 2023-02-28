The reactor, made by Framatome in France, comes from the same factory which made the last nuclear reactor for a British power station, Sizewell B in Suffolk which became operational in 1995.

More than 8,000 workers are now on site at Hinkley Point C every day and the new reactor will be installed in the reactor building after the dome is lifted into place.

EDF said last year that Hinkley Point C will open a year later than planned and cost up to £3 billion more.

Hinkley Point C will start electricity power generation at Unit 1 in June 2027 and the total cost is estimated to be over £30 billion.