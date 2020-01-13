Chart-topping brain tumour survivor Lyra Cole from Highbridge is to receive a Point Of Light award from Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week in recognition of her fundraising Christmas single.

Lyra, 6, recorded a cover of ‘When a Child is Born’, which reached number one in the music download charts, beating Stormzy to the top spot, and it also reached the top 50 in the UK Official Download Chart.

She will travel to London on Tuesday to receive her award.

In a personal letter to Lyra, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says: “I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition on how your Christmas single is doing so much for ‘Brain Tumour Research’ and helping other children, like you, who they support. Well done for all that you have achieved!”

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, she made the song for the charity Brain Tumour Research after going through emergency brain surgery as a five-month-old baby.

Lyra said this week: “I’m really excited. I’m really happy that I’ve raised money for Brain Tumour Research. I’m really, really, really happy and thank you for my award.”

Susan Castle-Smith, Head of PR at Brain Tumour Research, adds: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.”

“Lyra’s story has done so much to inspire other people whose lives are touched by brain tumours and we are extremely grateful for all that she has done for the charity. m”

”She is a thoroughly deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”