Priority groups within a 45-minute radius will be invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at the Bath and West Showground from this week.
The hub will operate seven days per week from 8am-8pm and organisers estimate it will be able to vaccinate about 1,300 people daily. The venue near Shepton Mallet has four vaccination pods available for use.
It joins 13 GP-led sites, two hospital hubs and Bath and Taunton Racecourse as places to be vaccinated locally. Berrow’s Mulberry Centre remains open as well.
Burnham’s MP James Heappey said: “Brilliant news that the Bath and West Showground is being used as a mass vaccination centre.”
Kelly Thresher, from the vaccination team, adds: “We know that some people may be anxious about coming for their jab, but we want to reassure everyone that we are all here to help and support you.”
“We are ready to welcome patients with both visible and non-visible disabilities and the site is well set-up, with easy access to the building and parking close by.”