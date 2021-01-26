It joins 13 GP-led sites, two hospital hubs and Bath and Taunton Racecourse as places to be vaccinated locally. Berrow’s Mulberry Centre remains open as well.

Burnham’s MP James Heappey said: “Brilliant news that the Bath and West Showground is being used as a mass vaccination centre.”

“I met with Chief Executive of The Royal Bath & West of England Society, Rupert Cox, virtually on Friday. It has been such a trying year for the show but this is something really positive to help those in Somerset.” Robert Drewett, chairman of the Royal Bath and West Society, adds: “It’s a real privilege to be able to put our showground to such good use over the coming weeks. We’re full of praise for the amazing work the NHS are doing for such a complex vaccination programme.”

Kelly Thresher, from the vaccination team, adds: “We know that some people may be anxious about coming for their jab, but we want to reassure everyone that we are all here to help and support you.”