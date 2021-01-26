Burnham-On-Sea Oxford Street crash

One person was taken to hospital following a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (January 25th).

Oxford Street was temporarily closed after a car collided with a garden wall and ended up in the front garden of a property.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that were not serious.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.50am to a single-vehicle collision in Oxford Street.”

“The ambulance service was also called to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.”

Freezing conditions overnight had left icy road and pavement surfaces, but the cause of the incident is being investigated.

