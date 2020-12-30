The Met Office has issued an updated warning of wintry weather in the Burnham-On-Sea area this week.

It has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice across the south of the country today (Wednesday), saying that there is a small chance of snowfall.

“An Atlantic frontal system looks likely to bring rain into parts of southwestern Britain on Wednesday.”

“As this moves further east into colder air there is a chance of this rain turning to snow.”

“The extent of any snow is very uncertain, but 2 to 5 cm could fall across a swathe of southern Wales, central and southern England, with a small chance of 10 to 15 cm settling in a few places, most likely on high ground above 200 metres.”

“As the rain and snow clears on Wednesday night there is a risk of widespread ice forming on untreated surfaces.”