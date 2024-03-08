Two wildlife walks are set to be held on Easter Saturday (March 30th), organised by Secret World Wildlife Rescue, the animal rescue charity based near Highbridge.

Secret World’s ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ is an educational nature trail that aims to raise awareness about the wildlife and nature on our doorsteps and show people what they can do to help protect our natural environment.

Starting from the charity’s premises in East Huntspill, there are two routes available which take in the local countryside.

A 3.4 mile walk will take around 3 hours to complete and takes participants along the River Brue. Most of this route is public rights of way through fields.

The second route is 2.1 miles and will take around one and a half hours to complete. Explore Millennium Wood and half of this walk is along a road with less mud and fewer stiles to navigate.

Both trails will lead walkers to various checkpoints with something different located at each one. You may arrive at any time between 10am–3pm.

Both trails are circular and will bring you back to Secret World Wildlife Rescue. Upon your return, enjoy educational exhibits and games to complete your Easter adventure.

The lovely people at Wall Eden Farm have provided a special discount for all attendees. Pop in when you’re passing for coffee and a cake. Light refreshments will also be available to purchase at Secret World.

The routes follow public footpaths and you will encounter stiles, bridges, and gates along the way. Take care when navigating, some areas will be muddy and you may encounter farm animals.

The charity will provide a full guide on what to look out for when walking in the countryside.

This is a dog-friendly event, but dogs should be kept leads around roads and animals.

While people of all ages and abilities are welcome, unfortunately the routes are not suitable pushchairs, prams, walking aids, or wheelchairs.

Tickets cost £3 for adults, £2 for children, while under-2s go free. You can book your place online now at https://events.secretworld.org/event/secret-worlds-walk-on-the-wild-side/.

Pre-booking is not essential but helps give us an idea of numbers for catering. You can also pay by cash or card on the day.