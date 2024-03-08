Children right across the Burnham-On-Sea area took part in World Book Day on Thursday (March 7th), dressing up as their favourite characters from the world of literature.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. The event has become a key part of the school calendar since it was started in 1995.

Pictured are students at Brent Knoll School. Headteacher Chris Burman says: “Following tradition, the children at Brent Knoll Primary celebrated World Book Day. This year the theme was ‘adjectives’ and the children came dressed up to represent words such as sleepy, cosy, Victorian, angry – and one was even transparent!”

“All the classes had extra special morning reading sessions and the Year 6s took time out to read to their buddies in Reception, enjoying chocolate brioche and orange juice as they read.”