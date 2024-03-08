Ashley Fox, Conservative candidate for the new Bridgwater constituency which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, has met with three influential women Conservatives in Bridgwater to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Ashley has met with Cllr Gill Slocombe, Cllr Suria Aujla and Cllr Rachael Lilley at Bridgwater Town Hall.

Ashley Fox says: “I want to thank Gill, Suria and Rachel for their service to their communities. If I am elected as Bridgwater’s MP, I will look to them to guide and advise me in my new role. They are role models to women and girls who are thinking of serving in public life.”

“International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to celebrate those women in our community that are setting a strong example for others to follow, and I am committed to making Bridgwater a safe and vibrate place for everyone.”

Cllr Gill Slocombe represents Bridgwater West on Somerset Council and is also the Leader of the Conservative Group on the Bridgwater Town Council. Gill was first elected in 1999.

She said: “Today, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women worldwide. From entrepreneurs to leaders, from caregivers to innovators, women make our communities stronger.”

Councillor Suria Aujla represents Huntspill on Somerset Council. She also sits on the Children and Families scrutiny committee, is the Chair of Burnham Local Community Network, and a local School Governor.

CIlr Rachael Lilley, first elected to Bridgwater Town Council in 2015, and has spent most of her life living and working for the improvement of Bridgwater said, “I want more women and girls to come forward and stand for election. If you’re interested in becoming an MP one day or a local councillor, please get in touch.”