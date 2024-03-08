The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with several stalls on Saturday (March 9th).

The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched last summer, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

Nine stalls are expected to take part in this month’s market. The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also launched the Burnham Independent Markets last year.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:

The line-up for this Saturday’s event includes:

Ellies Bakes…Brownies, cup cakes, tray bakes & Sweet treats. Community Crafters.. tea cup candles, hand made items. Loritacraft…Pyrography, decoupage and felt art Lillie Rain Lane….Crochet Amigurumi decorative items Bespoke Eggs..Hand crafted (faberge’ish style) – individually hand decorated & cut blown eggs. Wine glass charms, Hanging Crystal Angels/Angel Earrings & Gemsai trees. Sams Fudge….Homemade Fudge & Coconut Ice. Pocket monet sweets. Driftwood Daz …Driftwood art with stained glass and Resin Quantock forget-me-not…Crystals handmade jewellery. Somerset Natural soaps…Award Winning Handmade Natural Bath & Body Products, skin care range & CBD products.

