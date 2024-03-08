The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, the Waverley, is returning to cruise the Bristol Channel this summer.

This year marks the 45th anniversary since Waverley first visited the Bristol Channel and South Wales back in 1979, sailing in the wake of the famous White Funnel Fleet of pleasure steamers which operated until the 60s.

The Waverley will give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to step aboard for a nostalgic trip on the famous steamship from Friday 31st May to Sunday 23rd June.

Waverley’s General Manager, Paul Semple, says: “I am delighted to announce that Waverley will be returning to the Bristol Channel for a longer period this summer given the level of demand we saw last year with a more extensive selection of cruises on offer.”

“Waverley offers a truly unique experience and I know many will be excited to review our 2024 sailing programme which has just been published.”

To launch her sailings on the Bristol Channel there are several special offers to take advantage of with Kids For £1 and the popular “Seniors Bring a Friend free” offer on selected cruises, and NHS workers can claim a 15% discount when booking in advance at waverleyexcursions.co.uk.

“To the surprise of many it has been announced that Waverley is extending her Welsh calling points this season with Fishguard being included for the first time since the early 90s with a unique cruise from the port on Thursday 30th May.”

The 2024 sailing programme builds on the success of 2023 with Waverley operating from Penarth, Porthcawl, Swansea, Tenby, Milford Haven, Portishead, Clevedon Pier, Weston, Minehead and Ilfracombe.

Tickets have gone on sale this week for this summer’s sailings via its website.