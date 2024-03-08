A new care home is to open in Burnham-On-Sea later this year by the new owners of a large property in the town.

The former Kingsleigh Residential Care Home in Berrow Road closed down in March 2023 and has since been acquired by Elborough Care Group.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Elborough Care Group has recently acquired the beautiful building of Kingsleigh House on Berrow Road.”

“The care home is undergoing a full refurbishment programme to bring the building back to its former glory, keeping its original features and character of the property, to ensure a welcoming and friendly home for its future residents.”

She adds that the home has 22 bedrooms and will be fully operational later this year, with an anticipated completion date towards the end of June.

“Kingsleigh will be a warm and welcoming dementia home and will be operated by a company that has much experience of complex care in the community, with the senior leaders having much experience of CQC registration, their own lived experience of disability and quality of care at the heart of everything they do.”

Advertising, recruitment of new staff will be ongoing, and signage is being designed for the property.

The new facilities will start to fill the gap in local social care provision after three Burnham-On-Sea care homes closed in recent years.

Burnham’s Priory Court care home closed in autumn 2022 and Burnham’s Hillview Care Home closed in August 2022. Kingsleigh Residential Care closed in March 2023.