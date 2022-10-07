Somerset’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has reported high uptake in the first four weeks of the new Autumn Booster campaign.

More than 300,000 people across Somerset are eligible for the booster with jabs being offered from 25 sites comprising of vaccination clinics, community pharmacies and some GP surgeries, including several in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Since the 5th September, adults in care homes, the housebound, clinically vulnerable, health and social care workers, pregnant women and those aged 65 or over have been invited to have vaccinations.

The NHS says that as the programme continues people who are aged 50 and over will be invited forwards over the coming weeks.

Gary Risdale, Programme Manager for the local vaccination teams, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been very encouraged to see such high interest in people coming forwards for their jabs already.”

“Whilst many of our clinics are fully booked each day we are working hard to open as much capacity as possible and encourage people to persevere to make their appointments. Clinics will show up on the national booking service as soon as new appointments are available so it’s always worth checking.”

“There are plenty of clinics across the county and our teams are working very hard to see as many people every day as possible.”

“We can reassure people who are housebound or in a care home that we will be in touch, if not already, to visit them soon. We would also like to encourage family members, friends, or neighbours of the more elderly to offer to reach out and support them in either making their appointments or if needed in getting them to the clinic. As winter approaches we want to see as many people get vaccinated and protected as possible.”

Vaccinations are currently available by appointment only and eligible people can either call 119 or go online to book. It is also not too late for people who have yet to have their vaccinations come forward. Appointments are available for first, second or initial boosters for adults and children who were aged 5+ before the 1st September 2022.

Councillor Adam Dance, Lead Member for Public Health, Equalities and Diversity at Somerset County Council, adds: “Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves from serious illness and can therefore help reduce pressure on the NHS and other health and care services.”

“Catching covid, or flu, can make us seriously unwell, resulting in days in bed, missing things we enjoy doing, and not being able to do easy day-to-day tasks. This winter could be the first time we see the effects of the so called ‘twindemic’ with both Covid and flu in full circulation, so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for vaccines in order to protect themselves and those around them.”

“NHS staff are putting on extra clinics across Somerset to give local people the best opportunity to get their vaccinations, and I would encourage everyone that is eligible to book their jab and help play their part in protecting our community.”