A major milestone has been met this week as the number of first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine offered to people in the south west tops one million.

Staff across the NHS have been supporting the roll-out of the vaccination programme in the areas, with people most at-risk of Covid-19 being prioritised, in line with expert guidance.

Alison Wootton, joint senior responsible officer for the Somerset vaccination programme and a senior nurse, said: “We are delighted to be part of the South West vaccination delivery programme and celebrating the massive amount of hard work by thousands of healthcare colleagues across the South West.”

“Just a matter of weeks ago this service did not exist and today we celebrate achieving one million first dose vaccinations in our part of the world.”

“This is a fantastic achievement and while we take a moment to recognise it, we are continuing to offer the vaccine to those most at risk from COVID-19 as quickly as we can.”

“I urge anyone who is in the first four priority groups and is contacted either by a letter from the national booking service, or by your GP surgery, to come forward and book your vaccination as quickly as you can.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of the NHS in the South West, adds: “The Covid-19 vaccination represents hope of a return to normality for us all and I am sure the news we have vaccinated one million people so far across the South West will be welcome news.”

“This major milestone has been achieved through the sheer hard work and determination of so many people in the NHS and our partners across the region pulling together to get the Covid-19 vaccination out to the priority groups as safely and efficiently as possible and I would like to thank all involved for their phenomenal efforts.”

All residents of care homes for older adults in Somerset have also now been offered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aside from those who cannot have it for clinical reasons, and where local directors of public health have advised that care homes cannot be offered the jab due to outbreaks.

For more information on the NHS vaccination in Somerset, click here.