Another case of Coronavirus has been formally confirmed in Somerset according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The latest case reported over the past 24 hours takes the tally to 13 people affected in the Somerset County Council area, however it is believed there are more cases that have not been recorded.

It comes as the UK’s overall total reaches 5,683 confirmed cases, with 4,792 of those in England; 416 in Wales; 347 in Scotland; and 128 in Northern Ireland. A total of 281 people in the UK have sadly died after contracting the virus.

Areas close to Somerset with confirmed cases include Bristol with 23 cases; Bath and North East Somerset with 13; and 43 in Devon.