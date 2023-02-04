Some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent performed in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday night (February 3rd).

125 people attended The Comedy Network’s show at The Princess Theatre where Josh Weller, Bell Hull and Alfie Brown (pictured here) performed on stage.

A spokesperson said the comedy night had been a “great sucess” with the audience enjoying a night of laughter.

Josh Weller is a viral content creator who has featured on ITV and BBC THREE. His musical parody videos also have views in the millions on Instagram and TicTok, where his viral 2020 mockumentary ‘The U2 Taken Paradox’ has over a million views.

Also appearing was Bell Hull who regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and appeared on the BBC’s Stand Up for Live Comedy and ITV’s The Stand.

Alfie Brown is an alternative comedian ‘obsessed with truth and morality and a hatred of the world’s fixation with fame and profit. He has twice appeared on talking-head shows on both BBC2 and BBC3.