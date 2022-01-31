Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose Lodge gathered at Berrow Village Hall on Saturday evening (January 29th) for their annual New Year’s party.

The event had the theme of ‘pantomime fancy dress’ and members got into the spirit of the evening by wearing colourful costumes.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions so members made up for it this year with 52 members and guests attending.

After the meal, served by social committee members Sandra Nicholson and Carol Lang , there was entertainment from popular local choir ‘The Serendipity Singers’.

Lodge secretary Terry Cornelius also held a quiz during the evening, which endede with a vote of thanks from Lodge Governor Chris Kingston-White. Funds raised during the evening are collected and donated to charitable causes.

Burnham Moose Lodge’s Mike Lang added: “Sadly, because of Covid restrictions, our regular monthly meetings at Berrow village hall and fundraising events were halted, but the welfare support of our older members, widows and widowers, continued in the background. After a few months of online preparation meetings, we opened up to our lodge meetings at the end of the summer.”

Pictured: The event underway on Saturday night (Photos: Mike Lang)