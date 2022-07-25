More than 200 people headed to Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green when it returned on Saturday (July 23rd).

The event, held on Brent Knoll Village Green, featured live music from local band Six Machine. Passing rain showers failed to dampen spirits at the successful event.

“It was a great evening – we were thrilled to welcome back the excellent ‘Six Machine’ with their repertoire of music from across the years,” said a spokesman. “This is always an evening not to be missed and this year was no exception!”

The event raised funds for local good causes and included a Bar, BBQ and raffle.