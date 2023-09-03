Delighted organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s music and arts festival BOSfest have thanked visitors and supporters after record crowd numbers over the weekend.

The three-day event saw big crowds in the sunshine at the Manor Gardens on Sunday following a busy day of performances in Victoria Street and Princess Street on Saturday. Organisers and helpers, pictured above, say it was a record weekend.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Tanya Dyer said: “We had great entertainment and great weather the whole weekend. I don’t think it’s ever been so busy for our events – we had record crowds.”

“We are very grateful for everyone’s support – we can’t do this without all the people that come along or help us. We thank everyone who attended, the venues for their support, the great acts, our wonderful committee, the helpers, our sponsors and funders, and Burnham-On-Sea.com for its support.”

“The committee work on this all year round – and really pulled out the stops this time to attract some big bands that we wouldn’t usually see. It was a great schedule with something for everyone.”

Sunday saw performances by The Worlewind Band; Funky Monkey Bubble Klub; Rock Choir; September Son and The P’hogues.

The festival started on Friday evening at The Ritz (September 1st) and on Saturday centred on Victoria Street where a community stage was set up with entertainment alongside music at the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

Saturday’s entertainment saw the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz hosting live music, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Jem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.

“Outside, there was a community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”

Pictured: The scenes over the weekend (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com, Mike Lang, BoSfest)