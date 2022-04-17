Crowds of families headed to West Huntspill’s model railway on Easter Sunday for the start of a new season of train rides.

It was the first event of West Huntspill Model Engineering Society’s 2022 season at the railway station in New Road, West Huntspill.

“It went very well – we had hundreds of people comne along during the afternoon and perfect weather for the opening weekend of our new season,” society chairman Roger Flower told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “Our thanks go to everyone who came along.”

The trains are now running every Sunday from 2pm until 4.30pm, weather permitting, from Easter to the end of October.

New volunteers are being sought to get involved with running the facilities. The railway is currrently building a new extended line at the same location and has a new station and other improvements underway.