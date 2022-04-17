An Easter Sunday event to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, has been hailed a success.

The Easter Fundraiser was held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club and attended by a steady flow of hundreds of supporters.

Organiser Tanya Dyer said: “It was a great day and wer thank everyone for their support. We had an eclectic mix of music from Melissa Fear and Ollie Davies, Mervin, Aiden Malek, Mistertee and Man About A Dog.”

”We also had the wonderful blues band The Boneyard Blues, Buzzard and our headliners, the magnificent gypsy-pirate-folk band Imprints.”

Proceeds from the event were split equally between the Ukrainian D.E.C. Appeal and BOSfest. The final figure was still being tallied up last year.

 
