Supporters of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI flocked to an open day on Easter Sunday (April 17th) at the town’s lifeboat station.

Large crowds of visitors and locals headed to the sun-drenched event at the station in Burnham’s Old Station Approach.

“It was an ideal way for interested members of the public to see the hi-tech life-saving equipment in regular use at Burnham-On-Sea,” said a spokesman.

“It was also a great chance to meet our crews, see the lifeboats and tractors, and take part in fundraising activities including a tombola, throw-line games, raffle and others.”

“There was also a chance to meet the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan and enjoy performances by Barnacle Buoys throughout the day.”

“We thank everyone who came along for their support.”

Pictured: The busy scenes at the open day on Sunday (Ian Brown, Burnham-On-Sea.com and Mike Lang)

 

 
