Supporters of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI flocked to an open day on Easter Sunday (April 17th) at the town’s lifeboat station.
Large crowds of visitors and locals headed to the sun-drenched event at the station in Burnham’s Old Station Approach.
“It was an ideal way for interested members of the public to see the hi-tech life-saving equipment in regular use at Burnham-On-Sea,” said a spokesman.
“It was also a great chance to meet our crews, see the lifeboats and tractors, and take part in fundraising activities including a tombola, throw-line games, raffle and others.”
“There was also a chance to meet the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan and enjoy performances by Barnacle Buoys throughout the day.”
“We thank everyone who came along for their support.”
Pictured: The busy scenes at the open day on Sunday (Ian Brown, Burnham-On-Sea.com and Mike Lang)