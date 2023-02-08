Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area who are planning a street party for the King’s Coronation this Spring are being advised to check if they need a road closure.

Sedgemoor District Council says it requires six weeks to process road closure applications for street parties on no-through roads, and twelve weeks for closures for special events. This means that time is running out for planned celebrations in early May.

There is no charge to apply, and full details can be found here: King’s Coronation. For information on the Coronation, see the The Royal Family website.

The Coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation will see communities across the UK and the Commonwealth come together to celebrate this historic occasion.

The Coronation programme will include the procession and service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, the ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ across the country on Sunday 7th May (with a concert taking place in Windsor in the evening), and ‘The Big Help Out’ community activity on the bank holiday, Monday 8th May. Local community events are being planned in Burnham and Highbridge.