A synchronised Sea Watch Survey is set to take place up and down the Somerset coastline.

The survey, which runs in conjuction with the Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Wilder Coast project and the Sea Watch Foundation, takes note of what marine life is out there.

The survey will be carried out at multiple locations from Porlock to Portishead between 9.30am and 12.30pm on February 10th and on Sunday 12th February.

“Spectators may see porpoises, dolphins and marine megafauna on the day, using the opportunity to see creatures that they haven’t been close to before,” says a spokesperson.

“No previous knowledge or training is required, and the organisers will provide people with information in advance.”

If you wish to find out more about how to carry out a Sea Watch Survey, a YouTube Somerset SeaWatch Training Video is also available. Visit the Somerset Wildlife website for more information. Email somersetseawatch@gmail.com for more details.