Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured during a fail to stop collision in Cheddar.

The incident happened in Lower New Road at about 7pm on Saturday 11 March.

“A car, heading in the direction of Wedmore Road, was in collision with a 37-year-old woman as she was using a pedestrian crossing – it failed to stop at the scene,” says a Burnham-On-Sea Police spokesman.

“The victim, who suffered a fractured pelvis and needed hospital treatment, said one of the car’s headlights was out.”

“If you saw this incident, have any relevant CCTV/doorbell or dashcam footage, or have any other information which could help us identify the car or the driver, please call us on 101.”

Give the call handler the reference number 5223058072, or complete the Police online appeals form.