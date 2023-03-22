A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Somerset coastline this week as high Spring tides coincide with forecast high winds.

The flood alert was issued on Tuesday evening (March 21st) and covers the Somerset coast at Minehead, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Uphill to Kingston Seymour.

The precautionary warning states that “flooding is possible for coastal and tidal areas. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.”

Visit the GOV.UK website to see the current flood warnings, view river and sea levels or check the 5-day flood risk forecast at: https://check-for-flooding.ser vice.gov.uk/target-area/112WAT SOM3 or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quickdial code: 210016.