Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding a free bike-marking event in Highbridge on Wednesday (August 23rd) to help deter thieves.

The event is being held between 11am and 1pm in the main car park at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

A similar session was held in Brean on Sunday.