A vehicle was rescued after getting stranded when its owner attempted to drive it along a footpath through the dunes onto Brean beach on Saturday (August 19th).

Beach wardens found the new 2023-plate Land Rover Defender had become stuck at the bottom of a path leading from the Seagull Inn onto the beach, as pictured here on Saturday morning.

An eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The vehicle had been driven down the path near the foot of the dunes and had then become stuck on top of a wooden groyne with its wheels spinning.”

“The rather embarrased driver had to call a commercial recovery service onto the beach to pull the vehicle free. A crowd of beach visitors watched it all unfold.”

A beach warden said vehicles should be kept to the road and beach parking areas – and never driven along footpaths.

In 2021, a car was rescued from the same Brean footpath while attempting to drive onto the beach via the dunes.

 
