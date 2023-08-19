Over 500 entries went on display at West Huntspill Horticultural Society’s Flower, Vegetable and Craft Show on Saturday (August 19th).

Crowds flocked to Saturday’s show in the Balliol Hall where a wide vareity of exhibits went on display across dozens of classes.

“We would like to thank all those who put entries in to make it another superb event,” show secretary Carrie Cavill told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The number of entries was up on last year and the standard was high considering the weather. It was really great to have several new entrants this year.”

The entries varied from flowers and floral art to vegetables, cookery entries and children’s classes. Outside the Balliol Hall, stallholders included the WI, the local church, Scouts, craft makers, plus a performance by Burnham and Highbridge Town Band.

Carrie added: “West Huntspill Horticultural Society would like to thank everyone who helped, entered or visited the show.”

West Huntspill Show 2023 Trophy Winners:

J W LEONARDT CUP – most points in horticultural classes JOHN INDER

W J CAVILL SHIELD – class with highest number of exhibits JANE PUGSLEY

BROOKS TROPHY – best new exhibitor BEV WILTSHIRE

CAVILL TROPHY – best exhibit public choice JOHN INDER

R F CLARK CUP – most points vegetable classes JOHN INDER

J O’NEILL CUP – most points onions and leeks COLIN POOLE, BERT SONE, JOHN INDER

A IMM TROPHY – miniature garden ELIZABETH CLARK

CHEDZEY CUP – most points vegetables local exhibitor JOHN INDER

R W FISHER TROPHY – best kept allotment JOHN INDER

W A MAY TROPHY – novice vegetable class 30 JANET THOMPSON

HUNTSPILL HOMING SOCIETY CUP – most points fruit ROSE BARKER

G & A CHAMBERLAIN CUP – most points flowers MARGARET BROWN

PRESIDENTS CUP – mixed vase class 41 JANET THOMPSON

BRIAN NEWTON TROPHY – best exhibit 42-43 MARGARET BROWN

G & J BLACKMORE CUP – best exhibit roses 46 – 48 MARGARET BROWN

DAHLIA CUP – most points 55 -59 BERT SONE, MARGARET BROWN

H L SHEPARD CUP – best exhibit 60 – 62 GRAHAM DUNBAVAN

A IMM TROPHY – best entry flowers BERT SONE BOS.COM

PARKHOUSE CUP – most points flowers local exhibitor JOHN INDER

BADEN CANN CUP – most points local exhibitor 55 – 59 JOHN INDER

W J DAVEY CUP – most points floral art MYRA COX BOS.COM

W.HUNTSPILL HORT.SOC CUP – best exhibit class 65 COLEEN BLAKE



W C PARKHOUSE PERPETUAL CUP – cookery CAROL BEAUMONT

PALMER TROPHY – most points in craft classes JANE PUGSLEY

PHOTOGRAPHY TROPHY NIKKI CAVILL

CHILDRENS CLASSES UP TO AND INC 9 YEARS FRASER MORTIMER

CHILDRENS CLASSES 10 & UP TO & INC 15 YEARS XANTHE AUSTIN

SHIELD -CLASS 102 –

SHIELD -CLASS 109 –

AMY DERHAM CUP – most points childrens special classes ELSBETH COLE

HEAVIEST YIELD OF POTATOES KEVIN LEE