Recycling and rubbish collections will start an hour earlier for the rest of this week in response to rising temperatures, says Somerset Waste Partnership.

Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) is asking residents to make sure their waste is ready for collection from 6am from Wednesday (15th June), putting it out the night before if needed.

“Temperatures are forecast to increase from today, peaking on Friday,” says an SWP spokesman.

“Waste collection is hard, physical work and early starts help limit the time crews spend working in the hottest part of the day.”

“The early starts may continue into next week, depending on forecasts.”