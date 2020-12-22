Somerset Waste Partnership has issued revised dates for Christmas kerbside collections of rubbish and recycling materials in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Homes scheduled to have their bins and boxes collected this Friday (Christmas Day) will be moved to Monday (December 28th).

Collections normally taking place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be take place a day later next week.

Thursday’s collections next week will be moved to Saturday (December 31st), with Friday’s collections (January 1st) shifted three days forward to Monday.

All collections during the week commencing from Monday January 4th will also be a day later than normal, including Friday’s, which will move to Saturday (January 9th).

Usual collection days will resume from Monday, January 11th

Somerset’s 16 recycling sites – including the one at Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park – will be open during their usual winter hours throughout the festive period, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.