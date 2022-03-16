Students and staff at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have raised £1,200 for Ukraine’s refugees by taking part in a dress down day.

Students and staff donated £1 to wear blue and yellow items of clothing – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – for the day.

Principal Dan Milford says: “It was wonderful to see hundreds of students and staff dressed in yellow and blue, and raising money for such a fantastic cause.”

Many local schools are showing their support for Ukraine by organising sponsored activities and events to raise donations to help refugees.

 

 
