Public Health and Council leaders will be online tonight (Thursday) to answer questions from Somerset residents after the latest Government announcements.

The Government is expected to lay out which tier Somerset will be in once lockdown ends on 2 December.

Somerset County Council’s Director Public Health Trudi Grant and Leader David Fothergill will explain what the latest restrictions mean for local residents and answer any questions.

The live briefing will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams from 7pm. You’ll need to download the Microsoft Teams app before watching and use this link.

Cllr Fothergill said: “As we approach the end of this lockdown period, we know many people will have questions about the latest Government rules and what the tier announcement means for us here in Somerset.”

“This will be fairly hot off the press but we’ll do our best to answer any questions and update you on all the hard work we’re doing here in leading Somerset’s response against coronavirus.”

You can submit questions in advance to communications@somerset.gov.uk or post them during the event. The questions and answers will be available to the public after the event.