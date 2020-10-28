Somerset’s latest weekly rate of new Covid-19 infections has shown another increase.

Overall, the county council area recorded 326 new cases in the seven days to 5pm on Monday, up from the previous day’s seven-day total of 283.

The figure equates to a rate per 100,000 of population of 58, up from 50.3 just 24 hours earlier.

The district totals are:

Mendip: 51, no change from the previous seven-day figure, with a rate of 44.1 per 100,000, down from 46.7.

Sedgemoor: 96, up from the previous 87, a new rate 77.9, previously 67.4;

Somerset West and Taunton 110, up from 96, new rate 70.9, previously 63.8;

South Somerset 69, up from 58, new rate 41, previously 27.9.

The overall number of recorded cases in Somerset since the start of the pandemic has risen to 2,614, made up of Mendip 406; Sedgemoor 709; SWT 873; South Somerset 626.