Residents, families and staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home enjoyed a successful summer fete on Saturday (July 1st).

The event raised more than £700 for Love Musgrove towards upgrades and enhancements at Musgrove Park Hospital.

Emily Arnold, from Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home, said: “It was a wonderful event in the sunshine – we had a barbecue, entertainment from Les Martin, games, cake, ice creams and Pimms!”

“There was an amazing raffle with prizes such as family days out to Wookey Hole, Cheddar Gorge, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm and an Exeter Chiefs match. We were also so grateful to all the local companies who sponsored the raffle.”

“Families and friends of our residents attended as well as neighbours of the home.”