Dozens of classic and special vehicles went on show at a farm near the village of Mark on Sunday (July 2nd) when it held an annual fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The third annual ‘Cars, Bikes and Coffee’ event was held at Splott Farm between Mark and Blackford on the B3139.

Dozens of cars attended with motorcycles, prestige, classic, and imported cars, campers and quirky vehicles on show, which were enjoyed by a flow of visitors.

A BARB spokesman said: “A big thank you goes to organiser Lyndon Bull for all his work on this event, which was another great success. We also thank everyone who came along on the day, from the vehicle owners to the enthusiasts and families, raising a fantastic total of £681.47 for BARB. As a small independent charity that relies on local donations, we are very grateful for the support.”

Pictured: The fundraising event underway on Sunday