Tesco Burnham-On-Sea shoppers can choose to round up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills to help support an in-store fundraising campaign for three of the UK’s leading health charities.

Last year Tesco’s ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1million to help Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

In addition to the funds being raised between 12 September and 2October, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can helppeople to lower the impact of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and diabetes.

Trusted health information and advice will be shared with Burnham-On-Sea Tesco customers to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, thanked Tesco shoppers for their support, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She added: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell, speaking on behalf of the Health Charity Partnership, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supports the important work we all do through this campaign, and we’re grateful for the generosity of shoppers up and down the country.

“Campaigns like ‘Helping you to live healthier’ are a great way to raise money, and to encourage people to make healthier choices that lead to healthier lifestyles. Every penny raised matters, and we don’t take a single donation for granted.”