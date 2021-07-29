Burnham-On-Sea farmers market was cancelled due to high winds and the Met Office’s weather warning on Friday (July 30th).

The monthly market had been scheduled to go ahead from 9am-1pm as normal, but high winds and heavy rain swept in across the region.

A spokeswoman for the farmers market said: “We are sad to announce due to the weather forecast of high winds, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Burnham-On-Sea Farmers’ Market.”

“We are very disappointed to not be trading in the town but it’s really important to us that we keep both our customers and traders safe.”

“We look forward to seeing you even more next month.”