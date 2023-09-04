Eleven community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been given a huge £19,456 boost during the annual grants hand-out from the Town Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Finance and Resources Committee on Monday evening (September 4th), councillors reviewed each of the local groups’ grant applications in detail before voting to approve these:

Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets £486

Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) £1,000

Burnham Pantomime Society £2,500

Burnham Hertage Group £1,220

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets £400

Highbridge Community Hall Trust £1,350

King Alfred Amateur Boxing Club £500

Monarchs Gymnastics Club £2,000

Somerset Youth Theatre £2,500

The Waffle Hub in Burnham-On-Sea £2,500

Zone Youth Club £2,500

Pride on Sea £2,500

Several of the groups had representatives on hand at Monday’s council meeting to answer questions from councillors as they reviewed the applications.

Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets was praised for doing an “excellent job locally with young people” by Cllr Mike Facey before councillors voted in support.

Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) was highlighted by Cllr Peter Clayton as a “fantastic group that involves an lot of young people” as councillors unanimously backed it.

Burnham Pantomime Society also received praise after a query from Cllr Barbara Vickers about the funding for sound and lighting equipment for its winter pantomime.

Burnham Hertage Group received funding towards the cost of an upcoming new leaflet with a seaside theme which will be released at the end of September.

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets also received warm backing for its application towards its activities.

Highbridge Community Hall Trust was also backed with Cllr Sharon Perry saying it deserves support for its work in the town.

King Alfred Amateur Boxing Club received support for its proposal to offer reduced rate subscriptions to children getting into the sport.

Monarchs Gymnastics Club received £2,000 – rather than the requested £2,500 – after councillors decided not to give full funding for an overseas gymnastics trip. Cllr Roger Keen said they are “a very well known, world-renowned group that deserves our support.”

Somerset Youth Theatre, based in Highbridge, also receievd funding. Cllr Sharon Perry said they do “a fantastic job in supporting and encouraging many children.”

The Waffle Hub in Burnham-On-Sea also received backing for the next stage of its growing service in the Methodist Church. The group’s Caroline King said the funding would help to fund a new laptop PC and printer for users as part of its digital offering.

Burnham’s Zone Youth Club received half the finding it had requested after council Chairman Cllr Alan Matthews said the amount it had applied for was over its limit. It received £2,500 towards its youth activities.

And Burnham’s Pride on Sea organisers were delighted to receive £2,500 towards the costs of holding their 2024 event. Cllr Perry said: “Despite the torrential rain at this year’s event, it was a great success and I thoroughly support it.”