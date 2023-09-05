Volunteers from the Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow area are being invited to join a beach clean-up in Berrow on Saturday (September 9th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are appealing for local people to get involved by joining the first monthly clean-up of the village’s beach after a summer break.

Following a series of high tides in recent days, there is expected to be plenty of plastic rubbish to remove.

It will be the latest in a series of beach cleans and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

All equipment is supplied. All children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.