Two holiday parks in the Burnham-On-Sea area are celebrating this week after being announced as finalists for a top award.

Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow and Wall Eden Farm in East Huntspill have been named as the finalists for the ‘holiday park of the year’ category at the Somerset Tourism Awards.

John Fowler Holidays runs Sandy Glade Holiday Park and the holiday company has this year been celebrating its 70th anniversary, as reported here.

Wall Eden is a former dairy farm on the edge of the Somerset Levels with luxury lodges, log cabins, holiday cottages and glamping pods.

The annual awards cover tourism businesses across Somerset, Bath and Bristol. Sandy Glade previously won the award in 2018, as we reported here.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the Somerset Tourism Awards ceremony to be held on November 30th. Those who win will get a chance to qualify for the South West Awards next March, and then and could head to the National VisitEngland Awards. See the full list of short-listed companies here.

Kathryn Davis, Director of Tourism at VisitWest, saysthis week: “Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist. The quality of businesses working within the visitor economy in this area is exceptional and I am proud that we get to work with them, inspiring us to be better and match their high standards.”

“The standard of our winners in recent years has meant we have had six businesses progress to national finals, including two gold, and it all starts here.”

