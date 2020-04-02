A talented young Burnham-On-Sea singer gave an emotional performance of a famous song outside her home on Thursday night during the latest ‘Clap For Carers’ event to honour the work of NHS workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Casey Slocombe, 10, sang the classic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry and the Pacemakers, supporting the ‘Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Sing Big Time For The Frontline’ group which has been formed to encourage local people onto their doorsteps each Thursday.

Mum Kelly Ann told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “She just really appreciates what the NHS are doing for everyone and wanted to do her bit with the song.”

“The feedback she has had is amazing.”

Among those praising her for her performance was NHS worker Michelle Lewis, who said: “Thank you, my darling. I’m an healthcare assistant for the NHS and you made me cry with such loving devotion. Beautiful voice.”

Samantha Smith added: “You have done us all proud, lovely girl. You can look back on this and realise you have been an angel to us and all that work for the NHS.”

