Fire crews have issued a timely warning to residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to ensure that extra vehicles parked along streets during the Coronavirus lockdown don’t block access for their fire crews.

Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service says that because large numbers of people are working from home or self-isolating due to the Coronavirus outbreak, extra vehicles are parked along roadsides.

A spokesman warns: “Please be considerate when you park your vehicle. Our streets are more likely to be jam-packed with an increasing number of people working from home or self-isolating, adding to the already crowded parking areas.”

“Please think and park sensibly at all times, it is an offence to obstruct emergency workers and it could cost lives.”

“When parking your vehicle, please remember to park close to the kerb; leave enough space for a fire engine or an ambulance to pass; leave extra room near tight corners; and fold in your wing mirror.”

He adds: “Every second counts when the emergency services are responding to an incident. Fire spreads fast – please don’t let your parking slow us down.”